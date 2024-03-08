ADVERTISEMENT

G.S.K. Velu re-appointed chairman of FICCI

March 08, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

G.S.K. Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Trivitron group of companies and Chairman – Neuberg Diagnostics has been re-appointed Chairman of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Tamil Nadu State Council, for the year 2024. While

Bhupesh Nagarajan, Chairman and Director of Indira Projects group of companies has been re-appointed Co-chairman, FICCI, Tamil Nadu State Council, for the same period.

According to a statement issued here, Swathy Rohit, founder CEO, Health Basix & COO, SNR and Sons Charitable Trust, Director, Coimbatore Polytex Private Limited, has been appointed Co-Chairperson, FICCI, Tamil Nadu State Council, for the year 2024.

