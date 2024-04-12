ADVERTISEMENT

GRT Group donates ₹1 crore to T. Nagar temple

April 12, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI  

The Hindu Bureau

The GRT Group has handed over ₹1 crore towards purchase of additional land and development of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Venkatnarayana Road in T. Nagar. On Wednesday, GRT Group Chairman G. R. Rajendran presented the cheque to A. J. Sekar, President, Local Advisory Committee, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams, in Chennai. Directors of GRT Group G. R. Anantha Padmnanabhan, G. R. Radhakrishnan and their family members were also present during the event, said a press release here.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US