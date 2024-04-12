GRT Group donates ₹1 crore to T. Nagar temple

April 12, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The GRT Group has handed over ₹1 crore towards purchase of additional land and development of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Venkatnarayana Road in T. Nagar. On Wednesday, GRT Group Chairman G. R. Rajendran presented the cheque to A. J. Sekar, President, Local Advisory Committee, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams, in Chennai. Directors of GRT Group G. R. Anantha Padmnanabhan, G. R. Radhakrishnan and their family members were also present during the event, said a press release here.