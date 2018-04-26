GRP trying to identify woman attacked on train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) is gathering woman missing cases from across the State to identify the person, who has been admitted to a hospital in Egmore after a man attempted to rape her on a MRTS train on Monday night.
“Though she is recovering, an injury on her mouth is yet to heal. She has not yet revealed details about her,” said a police officer.
“We are checking if her relatives have given any police complaint. All police stations in the State have been given information about the woman,” the officer added.
Meanwhile Sathyaraj, the accused, has been remanded to judicial custody.
