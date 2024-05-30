Growth of plants on walls of Perambalur’s Ranjankudikottai raises concern

Heritage enthusiasts have expressed concern over the lush growth of greenery on the walls of Ranjankudikottai, a 17th century fortress near Perambalur.

The fort, oblong in shape with semicircular bastions and a moat encircling it, is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). There are three fortifications at different levels, built with cut stone blocks.

Believed to have been constructed by a Jagirdar of the Nawab of Carnatic during the 17th century, the fort was the site of a Battle of Valikondah between the English and the French in 1751, says the official website of Perambalur district.

In 1752, the fort was also the scene of surrender of French troops under D’Auteuil, which was sent to relieve the garrison at Srirangam. When D’Auteuil retreated to Ranjankudi, the Jagirdar took the side of the British and denied entry to the French troops to the upper level of the fort. D’Auteuil surrendered in the fort.

“Lush growth of greenery could be seen at several places along the upper fort walls, especially on its southern and western sides. There are a few well grown trees too. As their roots penetrate through the walls built of brick and mortar, cracks can develop on the walls and damage them,” observed Ramesh Karuppaiah, a heritage enthusiast of Perambalur, calling for periodic cleaning and proper maintenance of the historic structure.

The fort had already sustained some damage earlier. In 2021, the upper fort wall on the south east corner of fort had suffered damages when several stones were dislodged during the monsoon rains. The ASI had subsequently carried out repairs.

Although the repairs have been completed, the growth of weeds and trees on the structure pose a threat to it, said Mr. Karppaiah.

When contacted, M. Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Chennai Circle, assured to look in the matter and take steps to clear the foliage. “Once we get funds for maintenance after the Lok Sabha election, we will take up the cleaning,” he said.

Mr. Karuppaiah also pleaded for showcasing the fort better to attract tourists. Although the fort is situated close to the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway, not many people visit the historic structure. “Putting up signboards and direction boards along the highway, especially at the nearby toll plazas, could help attract more visitors to the fort. The fort could be promoted as a regular picnic destination for school students too,” he says.

Responding to the suggestion, Mr.Kalimuthu said steps would taken to put up signboards to guide tourists/visitors to the fort.

