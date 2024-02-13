GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Groundwater seepage found at Konthagai excavation site near Keeladi

A casual labourer, who claimed to be the caretaker of the excavation site, said it remained submerged in water for several days

February 13, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Udhav Naig
Udhav Naig
A pit remains submerged in seepage water at Konthagai excavation site near Keeladi on Sunday.

A pit remains submerged in seepage water at Konthagai excavation site near Keeladi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Konthagai excavation site in Sivaganga district, managed by Tamil Nadu State Archaeological Department and part of Keeladi cluster, where an iron sword, skeletons of children, Carnelian beads and burial urns of a bygone era were unearthed, was found submerged in water on Sunday due to seepage into the excavation sites from below.

As a result, the earthen pots were found floating in the water and the walls damaged in many places at the site. At the site, situated less than a couple of kilometres away from Keeladi site, two burial urns were unearthed in 2022, with one of them containing 20 offering vessels, including shallow bowls, miniature pots and a ring stand, which were things buried along with the dead.

An iron sword measuring 40 centimetres was also found at the site in 2022, and it is believed to be a part of ‘grave goods’, along with skeletal remains and black and red ware vessels.

A casual labourer, who claimed to be the caretaker of the site, told The Hindu that the excavation site remained submerged in water for several days.

When apprised of the issue, Minister for Finance and Archaeology Department Thangam Thennarasu said, “Thanks for bringing [it] to my attention. I will immediately look into this and arrange for pumping out the water and make necessary arrangements to protect the pot.”

