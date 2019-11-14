Groundwater level up 3 m across Tamil Nadu, says Water Supply Board

The water table has gone up by three metres on an average across the State, according to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

In a press release, TWAD managing director C.N. Mahesvaran said the average water level was at 14.5 m below ground level now, compared to a depth of 17.5 m in May. Groundwater level has improved in several districts, and the southwest monsoon has also contributed to the increase in water levels.

For instance, the observation well in Madukkarai town panchayat, Coimbatore district, now has water at a depth of 10.4 m, and showed an increase by 4.6 m. Before the onset of monsoon, water was at a depth of 15 m. Due to the increase in water table, nearly 1,900 million litres of water per day is being provided to residents.

The release further said that water table across the State was being monitored through 1,286 wells, twice a year, before the onset of southwest and northeast monsoons, and after the monsoons. Officials said Vellore had witnessed a huge rise in groundwater levels — from 21.3 m in May to 9.3 m now. Krishnagiri district registered the lowest rise in groundwater level — by 0.7 m, due to its hilly terrain.

This year, Tamil Nadu has received normal rainfall of 69.3 cm, against the average of 69.4 cm so far. Only Dindigul, Madurai and Kancheepuram districts have received deficit rainfall.

A total of 556 water supply schemes are being maintained by TWAD, and surface water from the river beds contributed to nearly 52% of drawal for drinking water needs in the State. Dams, including Mettur, Solaiyar, Papanasam and Parambikulam, now have a total storage of 31,000 million cubic feet of water.

Rainwater harnessing initiatives across the State have also helped tackle the growing water needs.

TWAD has so far created 12,568 rainwater harvesting structures to help groundwater recharge, the release said.