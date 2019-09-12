Groom stops marriage citing bride’s mental health

A groom, suspecting the state of his brides’ mental health, stopped his marriage at the last moment.

M. Ravi, 26, a resident of Thippasamudram near Anaikattu, reached out to the Vellore North police station alleging that he was forced by relatives from both sides to marry the girl, whom he described as having an ‘unsound mind’.

The engagement was conducted two months ago and the marriage was scheduled on Thursday, family sources, who also reached the police station, said. However, after observing the brides’ behaviour, Mr. Ravi grew suspicious and stopped the marriage.

Police sources said both parties had heated arguments in the marriage hall and in the police station. But they could not convince the groom to marry the girl . Finally, both parties left the police station to settle the dispute among themselves, police said.