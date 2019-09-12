Tamil Nadu

Groom stops marriage citing bride’s mental health

more-in

Was forced by relatives though bride has an ‘unsound mind’, he alleges

A groom, suspecting the state of his brides’ mental health, stopped his marriage at the last moment.

M. Ravi, 26, a resident of Thippasamudram near Anaikattu, reached out to the Vellore North police station alleging that he was forced by relatives from both sides to marry the girl, whom he described as having an ‘unsound mind’.

The engagement was conducted two months ago and the marriage was scheduled on Thursday, family sources, who also reached the police station, said. However, after observing the brides’ behaviour, Mr. Ravi grew suspicious and stopped the marriage.

Police sources said both parties had heated arguments in the marriage hall and in the police station. But they could not convince the groom to marry the girl . Finally, both parties left the police station to settle the dispute among themselves, police said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2019 11:15:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/groom-stops-marriage-citing-brides-mental-health/article29402719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY