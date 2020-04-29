Tamil Nadu

Grocery shops to be open till 5 p.m. in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai tomorrow

The Chief Minister has asked residents to wear masks when stepping out of the house. Photograph used for representational purposes only

From May 1 however, the previous timings -- 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- will come into force again, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said in a statement

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that provision stores and grocery stores would be allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai municipal corporation limits on April 30.

However, from May 1, the timings for shops selling provision and vegetables would continue to be between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

After the completion of the complete lockdown that is scheduled to end in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai Corporations, the lockdown restrictions that prevailed before April 26 would continue to apply, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami also urged the general public to follow physical distancing norms and not rush, but to remain patient while shopping. He also urged them to wear masks while stepping out of the house to shop.

