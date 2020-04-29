Grocery shops to be open till 5 p.m. in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai tomorrow

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that provision stores and grocery stores would be allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai municipal corporation limits on April 30.

However, from May 1, the timings for shops selling provision and vegetables would continue to be between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

After the completion of the complete lockdown that is scheduled to end in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai Corporations, the lockdown restrictions that prevailed before April 26 would continue to apply, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami also urged the general public to follow physical distancing norms and not rush, but to remain patient while shopping. He also urged them to wear masks while stepping out of the house to shop.