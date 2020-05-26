Tamil NaduCHENNAI 26 May 2020 00:52 IST
Grocery kits given to 100 families
About 100 families in Guruvarajpet village near Arakkonam were given grocery kits worth ₹1.2 lakh recently. Staff members of Sevalaya, a voluntary organisation, distributed the kits provided by donors and also gave away pamphlets on precautionary measures to be taken against COVID-19. Earlier, grocery kits worth ₹5 lakh were distributed to 275 families in Shanmugapuram, Mylapore, said a release.
