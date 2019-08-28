The special grievances redressal meetings held at 12 block of Tiruvannamalai district saw the participation of residents in large numbers airing their views and grievances to the officials for redressal. A total of 14,419 petitions were received on Tuesday alone, the starting day of the meetings, which will be held till August 31.

In a meeting held at Melpalananthal village in Tiruvannamalai block, Collector K.S. Kandasamy participated and received as many as 211 petitions from the villagers. One of the petition sought the setting up of a pharmacy for livestock and a few others wanted removal of encroachments in waterbodies and waterways.

Mr. Kandasamy appealed to the participants not to waste water and use the available sources judiciously. The district has seen water depletion of 85 per cent this summer and it is yet to revive the groundwater level. The district administration is undertaking various water management strategies by reviving waterbodies and water channels under the Union Government ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ and ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme.

The outcome of the petitions received at the grievance redressal meetings will be communicated to the petitioners through SMS and in case of rejection they will get a communication and officials will advise them to get remedy with additional documents, said a revenue department official said at the meeting.