Tamil Nadu

Grievance redressal meetings held

The District administration of Vellore conducted a grievancesÂ dayÂ for the residents at the Collectorate complex on Monday. As many as 270 persons submitted petitions to District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram who ordered for early disbursal of those petitions by the respective officials. Special Arrangement.

The District administration of Vellore conducted a grievancesÂ dayÂ for the residents at the Collectorate complex on Monday. As many as 270 persons submitted petitions to District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram who ordered for early disbursal of those petitions by the respective officials. Special Arrangement.   | Photo Credit: SPECIALARRANGEMENT

more-in

Residents submit petitions to Collectors

The district administration of Vellore conducted a grievances redressal meeting for the residents at the Collectorate complex on Monday.

As many as 270 persons submitted petitions to District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram, who ordered for early disbursal of those petitions by the respective officials.

He honoured three students from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Odugathur, who excelled in javelin throw and proved their prowess in sports in the various events concluded earlier.

He sanctioned ₹25,000 from his special fund for their sports development activities and handed over the cheque to them on Monday.

In a meeting held at Tirupattur Collector office, District Collector M.P. Sivanarul received as many as 582 petitions which included demands for ration card, old-age pension, power connection, issue of patta passbooks, etc.

Similar meeting was held at Ranipet too, where Collector, S. Divyadarshini received 301 petitions from residents who sought her intervention in addressing their grievances with various government agencies.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 1:13:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/grievance-redressal-meetings-held/article30437527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY