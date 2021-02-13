Grievance redressal camps today

They will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Civil Supplies Commissioner has announced that monthly grievance redressal camps, regarding modifications in smart cards and deficiencies in the public distribution system, would be held in 17 zones of the city on February 13.

The camps will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., an official release said.

What’s covered

“Grievances regarding modifications in smart cards, like inclusion or deletion of name, change of address and registration of phone number will be redressed at the camps,” it said.

Action will be initiated on complaints against functioning of fair price shops, quality of essentials and other commodities sold in the market and deficiencies in service.