Grievance meetings to be held next week Cheyyar and Tiruvannamalai

The district administration announced that Monday Petition Day meetings will be organised in two places from next week on March 16.
The meeting at Cheyyar Revenue Divisional Officer’s office will be chaired by Collector K.S. Kandasamy and another at Tiruvannamalai Collector’s Office to be held simultaneously will be chaired by the District Revenue Officer.
Steps to ensure immediate redressal have been taken and receipts for petitions and grievances that go unresolved would be issued, a press release from the Information and Publicity Officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.