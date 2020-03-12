Tamil Nadu

Grievance meetings to be held next week Cheyyar and Tiruvannamalai

The district administration announced that Monday Petition Day meetings will be organised in two places from next week on March 16.

The meeting at Cheyyar Revenue Divisional Officer’s office will be chaired by Collector K.S. Kandasamy and another at Tiruvannamalai Collector’s Office to be held simultaneously will be chaired by the District Revenue Officer.

Steps to ensure immediate redressal have been taken and receipts for petitions and grievances that go unresolved would be issued, a press release from the Information and Publicity Officer said.

