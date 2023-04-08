Grid operator flags frequent tripping of transmission lines in Chennai area

April 08, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) has written to Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) about the frequent tripping (interruption in supply) of the 400-KV transmission lines in and around the Chennai area.

The Grid Controller is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power. One of its regional arms, Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre, looks after the grid functions of the southern region.

In the letter, the Grid Controller pointed out that the Manali-Pulianthope lines, the Alamathy-Manali line and the Alamathy-North Chennai Thermal Power Station lines were among those that tripped frequently. Since the current period is a peak demand time, the frequent tripping affects grid reliability. Hence, corrective measures ought to be taken at the earliest, the letter noted.

The Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) has included the issue in the agenda for the upcoming meeting of its Operation Coordination Sub-Committee. It has asked the Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre and TANTRANSCO to inform it of the action taken.

Tamil Nadu’s peak demand is expected to touch 18,500 MW this summer. In a Twitter post, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said the State saw an all-time high peak demand of 18,252 MW on April 6, and it was met without any hindrance. The previous high was 18,053 MW on March 16.