GRH submits report on death of patients

The dean of the Government Rajaji Hospital has submitted a detailed report to the Health Secretary on the death of three patients in the ICCU, coinciding with the power failure at the hospital’s trauma care block on Tuesday evening.

While K. Vanitha, the dean, refused to comment on the content of the report, sources at the GRH said the report reaffirmed the hospital’s earlier claim that the deaths were unrelated to the power failure, as the battery backup attached to each ventilator kicked in when the power went off.

‘Ventilators failed’

However, relatives of the deceased had alleged that the ventilators failed to function and resulted in the deaths. The deceased were two women and a man.

A preliminary report was already submitted to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Wednesday.

Dr. Vanitha said work was under way to repair the hospital’s power generator that tripped on Tuesday, resulting in complete power shutdown at the trauma care building.

Heavy rain in Madurai on Tuesday evening was cited as reason by hospital authorities for the power failure.

Meanwhile, a Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and M. Dhandapani on Thursday directed the State government to file response in two weeks time on public interest litigation petitions filed in the wake of the incident.

One of the petitions filed by A. Veronica Mary sought the constitution of a special investigation team comprising biomedical engineers, doctors, professors from reputed institutions and police officers to thoroughly probe the incident.

She demanded compensation for the families of the deceased.

Ensure quality

Another petition, filed by S. Gurushankar, president and managing trustee of the S.R. Trust that runs the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre here, sought a direction to the State government to ensure quality in government hospitals.

He said a response to an application made under the Right to Information Act revealed a lack of trained personnel for trauma care, fewer dialysis machines, and other shortcomings in the infrastructure in government hospitals.