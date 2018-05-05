Grey area in law leaves Nathella depositors in limbo

With Chennai-based Nathella Sampath Jewellery Pvt Ltd going in for voluntary insolvency, one of the key questions is whether the customers will get back their deposits under the insolvency process.

According to legal experts, while customers are eligible to submit their claims, the priority in which they would be settled will depend on what category of creditors they are classified into in the insolvency process. Creditors can be classified into financial creditors (banks/financial institutions), operational creditors (suppliers) and others.

They can either be secured (meaning their loan is backed by a collateral) or unsecured (no collateral).

How the typical Nathella customer, who has deposited money in monthly installments for the future delivery of jewellery, would be categorised is still a grey area in law, say experts.

Insolvency filing

Customers have been concerned about the return of their deposits ever since it came to light that the firm has closed shops across the State towards the end of last year. Many are clueless about how to get back their money. For instance, S. Praveena, a resident of Korattur, said she had paid 14 instalments of the monthly saving scheme. “When I went to recover the jewellery, they showed me watches and ceramic products to purchase for the ₹30,000 I had invested. They took my passbook and bank details. The staff members assured me that they would transfer money online seven months ago. Now, I don’t know whom to contact to recover my money.”

Rakesh K, a resident of Kellys, said: “I have invested nearly ₹2.5 lakh. Last September, there was no stock of jewellery in the shop and yet they took monthly instalment. I made several visits to the showroom to recover my money.” In its insolvency filing, Nathella said an amount of ₹63.7 crore is due as on January 15, 2018, towards advances received from customers for supplies to be effected at a future date in the form of cash and gold and which include amounts received on instalment basis to be repaid within 11 months.

Chennai-based law firm A.K. Mylsamy & Associates LLP pointed out that under insolvency proceedings, sale of the assets of the liquidation estate would be distributed in order of priority to different stakeholders.

Under the process, first the insolvency resolution process cost and liquidation cost are settled in full, next, the workers’ dues for a period of 24 months preceding liquidation commencement date and dues to secured creditors are paid off. After that wages and unpaid dues to employees (other than workmen) for 12 months preceding the liquidation commencement date are paid, followed by debts owed to unsecured creditors.

Then comes settlement of dues to Central and State governments, followed by preference and equity shareholders of the firm. “Generally customers get receipt for their deposit in gold schemes. In such cases, the customers are treated like unsecured operational creditors. In such cases they are eligible to submit their claims. They don't get the right to vote on the resolution proposal in the insolvency process. They must be settled within 30 days after approval of resolution plan,” Rajeev Vidhani, associate partner, Khaitan and Co.

No definite rule

If the contract entered takes shape of a formal forward contract (where delivery is promised at a future date), then the customer position is in the form of an unsecured financial creditor, Mr. Vidani said.

“There is no definite rule on the treatment of customers under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code. The rights and relief available to the customer depends upon the nature of relationship with the Corporate Debtor (the company under the insolvency process),” Monish Panda, Founder, Monish Panda & Associates, said.

“It seems that some customers have provided advances. Such customers may be able to argue that the advance paid by them falls under the definition of a 'financial debt' since the term 'financial debt' is wide and inclusive, and also includes an amount raised by the company under any transaction, including a transaction of forward sale or purchase,” Vishal Gandhi, Founder, Gandhi & Associates said.