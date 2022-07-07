Greetings pour in for maestro Ilaiyaraaja on his nomination to Rajya Sabha

A host of personalities led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“Ilaiyaraaja’s music has regaled people across many generations. He has expressed many emotions through his music. His life, just like his music, is an inspiring one. He has achieved great things coming from a humble background,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Since his debut as a music composer in Annakili in 1976, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja has composed close to 7,000 songs in over a 1,000 movies and has won five National Awards. Mr. Ilaiyaraaja is also a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards.

"Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja have inspired and continue to inspire generations,” said Governor R.N. Ravi, while congratulating him on his nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also greeted Mr. Ilaiyaraaja.

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan said Mr. Ilaiyaraaja had all the qualities to be a Minister of the Arts and Culture in the government. "He has all the qualities to be bestowed with India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna," he added.

Among others who greeted the musician were his early collaborator and friend, filmmaker Bharathiraaja, and actor Rajinikanth.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said his contributions in the field of music merits a nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, who had won the hearts of millions of diehard fans, had faced criticism from certain sections in April when he penned a foreword to the book, 'Ambedkar and Modi: Reformers Ideas, Performer's Implementation', in which he compared Mr. Modi to the architect of India's Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar.

Sivaji Ganesan (1982-86), Vyjayantimala Bali (1993-99) and ‘Cho’ S. Ramaswamy (1999-2005) were the other Tamil film personalities who served as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha.