Green confederation questions lack of action against owners of Nilgiris estate owned by Tamil Nadu Minister’s son-in-law

April 18, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Confederation of Environment Associations of the Nilgiris (CEAN) has raised questions to the District Collector and District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division) as to why no action has been initiated against the owner of Medanad Estate, which allegedly belongs to the son-in-law of a Tamil Nadu Minister, after a road was illegally to his estate through a reserve forest.

The forest department registered a case against the manager of the estate and operators of two heavy vehicles used to lay the road. However, a case was not booked against the owner of the estate.

CEAN stated that the forest department had developed a road from Curzon to Medanad, a distance of 2.35 kilometers in March of 2021.

“It is found that the earthmover has worked not only on the forest road but also in continuation inside the Medanad Estate up to their bungalow and wildlife waterholes and waterfalls at the end. They have cleared bushes and Shola trees inside the estate, with the trees set on fire… particularly near the waterfall and watering hole where wild animals are regularly coming for drinking water. So far, no official statement from the Collector/ District Forest Officer has been released as custodians of the safety of the forest and protection of wildlife under the law has been forthcoming,” said Surjit K. Chaudhary, a former IAS officer and chairperson-cum-coordinator of CEAN.

The confederation questioned whether permission for the use of the heavy equipment was granted by the Collector, and if so, what were the conditions of the permission granted and whether the conditions were adhered to.

Questions were also raised as to why no action was taken against the officials of the revenue department on whose recommendations permission would have had to be granted for the use of heavy equipment.

“The owner of the estate is the one who should be held liable under the law. Why are the drivers of the equipment being made scapegoats,” asked Mr. Chaudhary, who added that it was inconceivable that cutting of Shola trees would have taken place without the knowledge of the owner of the estate.

“Normally, no road is laid inside the reserve forest as it facilitates human movement which is dangerous to the protection of wildlife and forest. It is inexplicable how a road within [sic] reserve forest has been developed ending with the gate of the Medanad Estate by the forest department by spending public funds.

It is clear that the road has been laid in the name of forest protection to facilitate movement for the commercial interests of Medanad,” said CEAN in a letter to the Nilgiris collector, S.P. Amrith. The confederation called on the district administration and the forest department to be transparent in their handling of the violation.

