Green activist Mugilan appears in Tiruchi court

Environmental activist Mugilan was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court-II here on Friday, in connection with a complaint he had given earlier, alleging that he was assaulted in the Tiruchi central prison.

A sworn statement was recorded from Mr. Mugilan in-camera inside the court after he was produced there under tight escort from the jail.

Mr. Mugilan, who faces a rape case which is being probed by the Crime Branch-CID, had preferred a complaint with the Karur Judicial Magistrate Court a few days ago, alleging that he was assaulted in the Tiruchi prison.

Enquiries with jailor

The complaint was forwarded by the Karur court to the Judicial Magistrate Court-II, since the incident was alleged to have taken place in Tiruchi. Accordingly, Mr. Mugilan was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court-II and his statement was recorded. The Magistrate then called the jailor and enquired with him in connection with the allegation. Following this, Mr. Mugilan was taken back to the Tiruchi central prison.

Mr. Mugilan, who had been missing for almost six months, was reportedly spotted at the Tirupati railway station on July 6. He was subsequently brought to Katpadi in Vellore district.

The rape case, which was initially registered by the Kulithalai police in Karur district, was later transferred to the CB-CID.