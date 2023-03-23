ADVERTISEMENT

Greed of small cracker units causes accidents, alleges T.N. Minister

March 23, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Chennai

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran was replying to a calling attention motion on Wednesday’s accident at a cracker manufacturing unit near Kancheepuram

Special Correspondent

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday told the Assembly that fire accidents in cracker manufacturing units occurred due to the negligence of workers and the greed of owners of such units. 

Replying to a calling attention motion on Wednesday’s accident at a cracker manufacturing unit in Orikkai village in Kancheepuram district, he said though the unit could handle only 15 kg of explosives per day for making crackers, the owners had employed more workers to produce more crackers in view of local festivals. Five persons were killed on the spot and five others in the hospital. 

He said there were 1,076 cracker manufacturing units in Virudhunagar district and fire accidents happened in small cracker units functioning with the only objective of making a profit. 

“We organised a workshop and advised owners to supply fireproof clothes to foremen. We told the owners that while we were not against the industry, it was the government’s responsibility to prevent deaths,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, lack of training in safety measures had caused fire accidents in Kancheepuram, Katpadi and Vellore.  

“In Virudhunagar district we have made it mandatory that the owners should give ₹5 lakh each to the family of the victims. The mandate has made the owners act with caution since any death in their factories would cause them monetary loss. We are also monitoring the implementation of the rule,” he said.  

The Minister said on Thursday a circular had been sent on the direction of the Chief Minister to District Collectors to give training even if there were a few cracker units in their districts. “The government will take necessary steps to prevent such accidents in the future,” he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US