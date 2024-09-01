ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation to organise quiz contest for school students on September 6

Published - September 01, 2024 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event is scheduled to be held on September 6 at the Amma Maaligai Auditorium in Ripon Buildings at 2 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

A quiz competition titled “The ChennaIQuiz” is being organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The event is scheduled to be held on September 6 at the Amma Maaligai Auditorium in Ripon Buildings at 2 p.m.

The quiz, with the theme ‘Chennai and Thirukkural’, is open to students of Classes VI to IX. Two teams from each school can enter. The event is open for all schools, with them being categorised as government and aided schools, private schools, and the GCC-run ‘The Chennai School’.

There will three rounds. In the preliminary round, questions will be displayed on a digital board and a time limit will be provided to write the answers. The top six teams will advance to the semi-finals, with the top three among them advancing to the finals. To register, visit: https://forms.gle/CiU1WvgQ9jYwkbhn7

