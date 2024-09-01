Greater Chennai Corporation to organise quiz contest for school students on September 6

A quiz competition titled “The ChennaIQuiz” is being organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The event is scheduled to be held on September 6 at the Amma Maaligai Auditorium in Ripon Buildings at 2 p.m.

The quiz, with the theme ‘Chennai and Thirukkural’, is open to students of Classes VI to IX. Two teams from each school can enter. The event is open for all schools, with them being categorised as government and aided schools, private schools, and the GCC-run ‘The Chennai School’.