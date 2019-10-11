Tamil Nadu

GraVITas gets under way today

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan releasing the graVITas poster at a press conference on Thursday. Special Arrangement

Event will feature over 150 technical events and workshops

The 11th edition of the International Techno-Management Knowledge Carnival ‘graVITas-2019’, a three-day event, is set to be inaugurated on Friday with over 150 technical events and workshops at Vellore Institute of Technology.

Announcing this at a press conference, VIT Founder-Chancellor G. Viswanathan said VIT strongly believed that a societal transformation would be possible only when the technologies developed by young innovators reach the common populace.

“This is the central thrust of our annual techno-management knowledge carnival “graVITas’, on the theme ‘Technology Driven Transformation,’ he added.

The events are expected to provide opportunities and ignite the young minds to innovate. It also intends to provide a suitable platform to students and aspirants for providing simplified, novel solutions to the real world problems of the society.

Presentations

International conference on nano in engineering, science and technology (i-NEST) is another platform where eminent speakers from NASA, NUS Singapore, Dankook University, South Korea, GNS Science, New Zealand, and North Eastern University, USA, will present details of technology development and its implications.

