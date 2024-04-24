Grant paid holiday for employees from poll-bound States: Labour Commissioner

April 24, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:06 am IST

The Tamil Nadu government has requested commercial establishments and shops to grant a paid holiday to all their staff, who are registered voters in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka on days that these States are going to the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kerala and a part of Karnataka are going for polls on April 26, polling in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled for May 13. The second phase of polling in Karnataka is scheduled for May 7. The Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department has requested the proprietors and employers in industrial and commercial establishments, including shops, IT companies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to grant a paid holiday to these employees, in accordance with Section 135 B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to a release from the Commissioner of Employment and Training and Labour Commissioner (in-charge) E. Sundaravalli, The holiday would apply for all employees in these establishments, including daily wage labourers, temporary and those on contract, a release said. For complaints, employees can contact the State-level control room: D. Vimalanathan, Joint Commissioner of Labour, State-level coordinator (9445398801, 044-24335107) or Assistant Commissioners of Labour (Enforcement) M. Venkatachalapathy, (7010275131, 044-24330354), Subhash Chandran (8220613777, 044-24322749) and Sivakumar (9043555123, 044-24322750).

In Chennai, the district-level control room can be contacted at: Deputy Inspectors of Labour C. Vijayalakshmi (9840829835, 044-24330354), E. Ekambaram (9790930846, 044-24330354) and R. Vedhanayaki (9884264814, 044-24330354).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.