GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Grant paid holiday for employees from poll-bound States: Labour Commissioner

April 24, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has requested commercial establishments and shops to grant a paid holiday to all their staff, who are registered voters in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka on days that these States are going to the polls.

While Kerala and a part of Karnataka are going for polls on April 26, polling in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled for May 13. The second phase of polling in Karnataka is scheduled for May 7. The Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department has requested the proprietors and employers in industrial and commercial establishments, including shops, IT companies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to grant a paid holiday to these employees, in accordance with Section 135 B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to a release from the Commissioner of Employment and Training and Labour Commissioner (in-charge) E. Sundaravalli, The holiday would apply for all employees in these establishments, including daily wage labourers, temporary and those on contract, a release said. For complaints, employees can contact the State-level control room: D. Vimalanathan, Joint Commissioner of Labour, State-level coordinator (9445398801, 044-24335107) or Assistant Commissioners of Labour (Enforcement) M. Venkatachalapathy, (7010275131, 044-24330354), Subhash Chandran (8220613777, 044-24322749) and Sivakumar (9043555123, 044-24322750).

In Chennai, the district-level control room can be contacted at: Deputy Inspectors of Labour C. Vijayalakshmi (9840829835, 044-24330354), E. Ekambaram (9790930846, 044-24330354) and R. Vedhanayaki (9884264814, 044-24330354).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.