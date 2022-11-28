Grant immediate assent to Bill banning online gambling, Anbumani tells Governor

November 28, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said Governor R.N. Ravi should immediately provide assent to the Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to ban online gambling as an ordinance promulgated in this regard on October 1 would lapse on Sunday (November 27).

In a statement, he pointed out (as reported in The Hindu on Sunday) that as per Article 213 (2) (A) of the Constitution, an ordinance would cease to operate at the expiration of six weeks from the reassembly of the Legislature.

“Such a situation will result in online gambling beginning in full swing again. In the last 15 months, around 32 persons had taken their own lives after incurring huge debts,” he claimed. Dr. Anbumani said the Governor’s concerns regarding the proposed law had been addressed adequately by the State government and urged him to grant assent to the Bill immediately.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)