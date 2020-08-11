Watch | Gramin Dak Sevaks of Vellore

11 August 2020 13:18 IST

A video on the postal workers of Vellore district who are working through the pandemic to help MGNREGA workers access their salaries

Meet the Gramin Dak Sevaks of Vellore district. These postal extra-departmental employees travel to remote areas despite the COVID-19 pandemic to get the job done.

They collect letters from the sub-post office, sort the letters and cycle to villages to deliver them.

They pedal to villages to not only deliver letters and articles but also help MGNREGA workers withdraw money through the Aadhaar-enabled payment system.

The Gramin Dak Sevaks carry close to ₹15,000 with them to help MGNREGA workers withdraw money.

They also sensitise villagers on the need for wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing. They wear safety gear including gloves and masks and carry hand sanitisers along with them.

There are a total of 236 Gramin Dak Sevaks who work five hours a day in the Vellore division. Twenty-three of them are women working in rural areas, including Vannanthangal, Chinnapallikuppam, Appukal, Unai Vaniyambadi, Chitteri and Palamathi.