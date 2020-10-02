Grama Sabha meetings cancelled

The State government on Thursday decided to call off the grama sabha meetings scheduled for Friday (Gandhi Jayanti) across the State.

A senior official told The Hindu that the meetings were cancelled, but did not give any reason.

In several districts, the public relations officers announced the cancellation “in view of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Incidentally, on Wednesday and Thursday, DMK president M.K. Stalin urged all panchayat presidents to pass resolutions at the meetings against the three pieces of legislation on agriculture reforms, which were passed in Parliament and received President’s assent recently.

Mr. Stalin said the government cancelled the meetings, fearing that the grama sabhas would pass resolutions against the laws. However, the panchayat presidents belonging to the DMK would meet the people and explain the dangers posed by the laws.