Gram Sabha meetings to discuss village panchayats’ performance in sanitation

Published - November 13, 2024 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gram Sabha meetings, to be held across 12,525 village panchayats (VPs) on November 23, will review the performance of VPs in implementation of targets fixed for “open defecation free (ODF) plus rising” and “ODF plus - model village.”

Determined under the Central programme of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM- Rural), the targets  pertain to solid and liquid waste management activities.  Tamil Nadu is one among the States which have achieved 100% ODF Plus villages.  As for the two categories, the first - ODF plus rising - refers to those villages which are sustaining their ODF status with arrangements for solid waste management (SWM) and liquid waste management (LWM) and the second - ODF plus - model village - means those which observe visual cleanliness - minimal litter, minimal stagnant wastewater and no plastic waste dump in public places, and display ODF plus information, education and communication (IEC) messages, apart from sustaining with ODF status with arrangements for both SWM and LWM.

The meetings will also confirm, under the Jal Jeevan programme,  participation of all with regard to 10% of the capital cost in VPs for piped water supply infrastructure works including source development. They will discuss 50 skill development events and an equally number of placement camps to be held all over the State under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalaya Yojana, a demand-driven placement-linked skill training initiative with the aim of covering  rural poor youth between 15 and 35 years.

Originally, the gram sabhas would have met on November 1. Their meeting was postponed to November 23 on account of Deepavali. 

