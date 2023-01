January 25, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Gram sabhas in all village panchayats would meet on Thursday - the Republic Day. The place and time of these meetings would be intimated on the notice boards of the respective village panchayat offices, an official release said. The heads of the village panchayats would unfurl the national flag on the respective premises of their offices. The agenda for the meetings would also include presenting financial accounts and creating awareness about various government schemes.