Graft-free Odanthurai shows the way to local bodies

Nestled in the foothills of the Nilgiris is Odanthurai, a panchayat with 12 villages and a population of less than 10,000, the majority of them employed as farmworkers. Odanthurai stands out for supplying drinking water to all its villages, tapping renewable energy, and providing housing for all.

In two decades, starting from 1996, the panchayat transformed into a model on several fronts, won awards, and attracted overseas dignitaries. The man who put Odanthurai on its growth trajectory is 63-year-old R. Shanmugam, who was president of the panchayat for 10 years from 1996, and went on to assist his wife Lingammal when she served as its president from 2006 to 2016.

The local body has also adopted several green measures, and its annual income has grown multi-fold. All this was possible because of a corruption-free administration, says Mr. Shanmugam.

When he was elected president of Odanthurai in 1996, the panchayat had just one borewell for a population of 1,750. Most residents had to walk one to two kilometres to get water from private farms, or from the river. “We first wanted to be self-sufficient in water. So, by the end of 1997 every village had a borewell and overhead tank, and this was done with government funds,” he says.

Pipeline to 12 villages

However, borewells can go dry in the summer. The panchayat then planned to pump water from the Bhavani river and supply it by a pipeline to the 12 villages. It submitted a ₹30 lakh proposal to the State government, but the project did not take off. In 1999, the Centre announced the Rajiv Gandhi National Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission, in which the local community bears 10% of the project cost. By then the project cost had escalated to ₹48 lakh. Mr. Shanmugam called for a special Gram Sabha. The villagers agreed to contribute ₹4.8 lakh.

At the south zone conference held in Mangaluru for the project, Mr. Shanmugam was the only panchayat chief who went with a commitment from the local community for such a large amount. The scheme was launched at Odanthurai in 1999 and, in 11 months, a pipeline was laid for 13 km, and the filter point, booster station and overhead tanks were constructed. Every village thus secured its drinking water supply.

In 1996, the annual income of the panchayat was ₹20,000. It rose to ₹3.75 lakh in a year thanks to 100% tax collection. “People did not oppose it, or the increase in taxes, as we provided better service. Be it tax assessment or any approval, we provided it in two days. So people were happy,” Mr. Shanmugam says. Another significant step that he undertook was tapping wind energy.

Mr. Shanmugam and Odanthurai continue to win accolades. He is invited by educational institutions and organisations to give talks. “People expect change. Local bodies should make the full use of government schemes and provide people what they want. The focus should be on corruption-free administration,” he reiterates.