Graduation Day of Women’s Arts, Science College held

September 21, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The 12th graduation day of the M.M.E.S. Women’s Arts and Science College at Melvisharam near Arcot town in Ranipet was held recently. According to a press release, Collector S. Valarmathi delivered the graduation day address and emphasised the importance of education in empowering women.

She encouraged students to achieve their dreams and distributed graduation certificates to them. Among 721 students, 411 secured distinction and 310 got first class. Gold medals and certificates were awarded to one post graduate student and 25 others. Cash prizes were given to meritorious students.

On the occasion, M. Mohammed Sharfuddin, president, Alijanab Alhaj (a trust); B.A. Sahib, general secretary; S. Ziauddeen Ahmed Sahib, secretary and correspondent; and Freda Gnanaselvam, the college principal; were present. 

