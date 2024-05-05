ADVERTISEMENT

Graduation day held in Vellore

May 05, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A picture from the 19th graduation day of the Ganadipathy Tulsi’s Jain Engineering College held at its campus in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 19th graduation day of the Ganadipathy Tulsi’s Jain Engineering College was held at its campus in Vellore on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, Murali Paramasivam, Head, Ericsson India (Cloud Platform Services), who was the chief guest to the event, awarded medals and degree certificates for the graduands in the presence of C. Kushal Raj, college trustee, and M. Barathi, college principal.

Mr. Paramasivam congratulated graduates and parents. He encouraged students to explore and reconnect life experiences to achieve greater heights in their career. He also emphasised on the significance of life skills and prioritised their need, want and desire to be successful in their lives.

College principal M. Barathi appreciated faculty and students in bringing academic excellence to the Vellore region. All graduates secured first class in their respective streams of study. The management honoured the rank holders with medals and certificates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The programme was coordinated by D. Duraikumar, Head of the Department, Department of Information Technology, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US