Graduation Day held in Vaniyambadi

The 78th Graduation Day of Islamiah College (Autonomous), Vaniyambadi, was held at its campus in Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur.

According to a press release, L.M. Muneer Ahmed, secretary and correspondent, declared the graduation day open. T. Afsar Basha, principal, welcomed the gathering and presided over the graduation day function.

In his graduation address, Imthiaz Pasha, President, Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), Chennai, who was the chief guest, said that students should explore and reconnect the life experiences for achieving greater heights in their career. He also emphasized on the significance of life skills and prioritized their need, want and desire to be successful in their lives. “Students should acquire new skills to remain relevant in the fast-changing world,” he said. Mr. Pasha awarded medals and degree certificates for the graduates in the presence of S. Sreedharan, Principal, Muthurangam Government Arts College (Vellore) and S. Khader Nawaz, vice principal (Academics), Islamiah College. College principal Mr. Basha appreciated faculty and students in bringing academic excellence to Tirupattur region. Many graduates secured first class in their respective stream of study. The management honored the rank holders with medals and certificates, the release said.