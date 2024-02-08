ADVERTISEMENT

Graduation day held in Ambur

February 08, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mazharul Uloom College has organised its 49th graduation day at its campus in Ambur town near Tirupattur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mazharul Uloom College held its 49th graduation day at its campus in Ambur town near Tirupattur.

According to a press release, Nazar Mohammed Sahib, secretary and correspondent, declared the graduation day open. M. Mohamed Ismail , college principal, presented the annual report of the college. In his presidential address, Rafeeque Ahmed, president, Ambur Muslim Educational Society (AMES), which runs the college, congratulated the graduates and appreciated the families and teachers.

He said that technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data are not just buzz words but they are bedrock upon which the next generation of solutions will be built. Graduates should apply their knowledge in dynamic and diverse environments. Students should adapt to the changing world, he said.

Of the total 604 graduates, 539 graduates (UG 532 and PG 07) received their degrees at the function in-person. On the occasion, Professor T. Arumugam, Vice-Chancellor, Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, and N. Jameel Ahmed Sahib, Vice President , Ambur Muslim Educational Society, were present, the release said.

