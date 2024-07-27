ADVERTISEMENT

Graduation day held at BARC Training School in Kalpakkam

Published - July 27, 2024 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 18th batch (OCES-2023) of Trainee Scientific Officers from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Training School at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam have completed their one-year orientation-cum-training in the field of nuclear science and engineering in five disciplines, namely mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, electronics and instrumentation, nuclear reactor physics, and nuclear fuel cycle chemistry.

Vidya Sundararajan, Head, BARC Training School, recalled the school’s humble beginnings on the IGCAR Campus in September 2006. During the last 18 years, more than 600 trainees had graduated, she said.

Kanhaiya Kumar Bhagat from the Nuclear Fuel Cycle Chemistry discipline has emerged as the overall topper of this batch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US