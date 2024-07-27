Graduation day held at BARC Training School in Kalpakkam

The 18th batch (OCES-2023) of Trainee Scientific Officers from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Training School at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam have completed their one-year orientation-cum-training in the field of nuclear science and engineering in five disciplines, namely mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, electronics and instrumentation, nuclear reactor physics, and nuclear fuel cycle chemistry.

Vidya Sundararajan, Head, BARC Training School, recalled the school’s humble beginnings on the IGCAR Campus in September 2006. During the last 18 years, more than 600 trainees had graduated, she said.

Kanhaiya Kumar Bhagat from the Nuclear Fuel Cycle Chemistry discipline has emerged as the overall topper of this batch.

