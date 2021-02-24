Gowri Ashokan is head of women’s panel

CHENNAI

24 February 2021 01:43 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the State Commission for Women with Gowri Ashokan as its Chairperson.

The Chairperson and the Members of the Commission will hold office for three years.

According to a G.O. issued by the State government, which was notified in a government gazette, R. Jamuna, T. Deepa, T. Shylaja, B. Dakshayani and Manisha Chordia are the other members of the panel.

“The tenure of other two existing members of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women who were nominated by the government among the members of the Legislative Assembly will cease to be the members of the Commission from the day on which they cease to be the members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly," it stated.