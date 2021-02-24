Tamil Nadu

Gowri Ashokan is head of women’s panel

The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the State Commission for Women with Gowri Ashokan as its Chairperson.

The Chairperson and the Members of the Commission will hold office for three years.

According to a G.O. issued by the State government, which was notified in a government gazette, R. Jamuna, T. Deepa, T. Shylaja, B. Dakshayani and Manisha Chordia are the other members of the panel.

“The tenure of other two existing members of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women who were nominated by the government among the members of the Legislative Assembly will cease to be the members of the Commission from the day on which they cease to be the members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly," it stated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 1:43:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/gowri-ashokan-is-head-of-womens-panel/article33918014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY