‘Govt.’s proactive steps averted major crisis despite heavy rain’

Chief Minister blames AIADMK’s 10-year rule for flooding in the State capital

Blaming the 10-year rule of the AIADMK for the flooding in Chennai, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the proactive and well-planned precautionary steps taken by his government had effectively saved Chennai from a major crisis.

“The deluge in 2015 claimed 174 lives in Chennai and 1,24,000 people were evacuated. But we have effectively prevented loss of human lives now. Unlike the erstwhile AIADMK government, we kept a close watch on the Chembarambakkam and Poondi lakes to avoid mismanagement in regulating overflowing water,” Mr. Stalin said.

Addressing the media after visiting the rain-hit delta districts including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, he said the people of Chennai knew all too well that the sudden discharge of water from Chembarambakkam had caused unprecedented flooding and hardship. The DMK government had acted very cautiously and taken up flood prevention activities well in advance. The watercourses and drainage canals in Chennai and its suburbs were desilted, and this had averted a major crisis, he said.

Mr. Stalin said the State recorded very heavy rain on November 6, 7 and 11, which had caused inundation in various places. The government machinery was working overtime to drain the water and restore normalcy.

To a question, the Chief Minister said a Ministerial team deputed by him had been working to figure out the damage caused to crops and property due to the downpour in the delta districts.

Crop damage

According to information collected up to Friday, crops, including paddy raised on 68,650 hectares, had been inundated. Despite heavy rainfall, the desilting of 4,000-km-long inlet and outlet channels had reduced rain-related damage in the delta districts.

The Chief Minister said he had instructed the officials to conduct a detailed enumeration of the crop damage. Based on the assessment, the government would announce compensation to the affected farmers. A permanent solution would be found to prevent flood-related problems in the delta districts, he added.

He said a Central team would soon visit the rain-hit areas in the State. He noted that he had taken up with the Centre the issue of extending the last date for paying the premium for crop insurance.

On the AIADMK’s criticism that the State Government had failed to store water up to 142 feet in the Mullaperiyar dam and protect the interest of the farmers, Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK was spreading misinformation with a motive to defame the government. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan had already clarified the issue, he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government was closely monitoring the situation in Kanniyakumari, which has been receiving heavy rain. He has deputed Ministers to take stock of the situation.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected rain-affected areas in Cuddalore district and distributed relief material and house site pattas to residents. Mr. Stalin began his tour of the affected areas in delta districts by visiting localities in Kurunjipadi block, where he also interacted with residents. He also inspected affected areas in Maruthi Nagar at Arangamangalam panchayat. He distributed rice, blankets and essential commodities to residents and house site pattas to 18 families.

Mr. Stalin also inspected paddy crops damaged due to waterlogging in Adoor Agaram and distributed relief material to residents there.