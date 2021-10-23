Govt. will vaccinate those below 18 years if allowed: Minister

‘Experts suggest that children below 18 should also be vaccinated’

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian has said that the Tamil Nadu government will take up vaccination of children below 18 years of age if the Medical Council of India and the World Health Organisation make an announcement in this regard.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Saturday, the Health Minister said that medical experts suggest that children below 18 years should also be covered under the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

The State government had already placed a request in this regard with the Union government, he said and added that there should not be any complacency among the public that the COVID-19 regulations could be overlooked in view of the reduction in number of positive cases in the State.

Urging the public to continue to adhere the standard operating procedure laid down to check the spreading of novel coronavirus, Mr. Subramanian said that administration of COVID-19 vaccination was the only solution.

Stating that administration of first and second dose of vaccine had been made compulsory for Tasmac customers, he urged them and non-vegetarian food lovers to come forward to get themselves vaccinated.

The vaccination camps were being organised on Saturdays in order to help these people get the jab without any excuse, he added.