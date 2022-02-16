Govt will soon roll out ₹1,000 for women, says Stalin

February 16, 2022 22:51 IST

‘People will not take the “blatant lies” of AIADMK leaders seriously’

DMK president M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday that his government would soon implement its Assembly election promise of ₹1,000 in financial assistance to women heads of family. “If Stalin makes a promise, he will certainly fulfil it. Vote for the victory of the DMK and its alliance in the [urban] local bodies elections, and we are waiting to work with you,” he said, campaigning for Tiruvallur district through a webinar. He pointed out that political parties in Uttar Pradesh had taken their cue from the DMK and promised voters free electricity. “But we do not know whether they will fulfil it if they are elected. But the DMK will always fulfil its promise,” he said. He said the people of Tamil Nadu would not take seriously the “blatant lies” of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. “Every paisa spent by the State government had gone to the welfare of people. The beneficiaries are in every house. In fact, the AIADMK workers are also benefiting from the government’s schemes. We have made achievements even though the AIADMK government had left the coffer in ruins,” he contended. Mr. Stalin said both Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvan knew only about “destruction” and the poor health of the State finances was explained by the fact that the government had ₹5 lakh crore in debt. He said the DMK government was implementing welfare measures despite the poor financial condition since it cared for the welfare of the people. “We have waived the jewel loans of genuine borrowers, and the measure has brought happiness to 13 lakh families,” he said, responding to Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam, who had questioned why the jewel loans had not been cancelled. Mr. Stalin said it was the DMK government that converted Tiruvallur into a modern district. “The industrial units in Sriperumpudur, Irungattukottai and Gummidipoondi were created during the erstwhile DMK regime. Industrial units manufacturing cars, glasses, metal sheets and air-conditioners were opened. Anyone who goes around the district will see the achievements of the DMK government,” he said.