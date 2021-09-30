Govt. will raise sago production to global standards, says CM

Stalin interacts with sago manufacturers, tapioca farmers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the State government aimed to raise sago production in Salem, a pioneer in the segment in the country, to global standards.

Mr. Stalin interacted with sago manufacturers and tapioca farmers at a private sago manufacturing unit in Attur, and visited the unit’s premises. He also inaugurated new infrastructure works completed under Sagoserve.

Stating that the State government had created history by tabling a separate Budget for agriculture, he said it was not prepared unilaterally, but after holding discussions with farmers and farmers’ associations.

Mr. Stalin said demands by sago producers and farmers would be fulfiled in a phased manner. He said the government had begun works to step up the State’s infrastructure to global standards to attract investments.

He said two conclaves were organised by the State government after it came to power. He said through investors’ conclave, MoUs were signed with 35 companies, and the State had attracted investments to the tune of ₹17,141 crore, and these would generate 55,000 jobs. Likewise, at the Tamil Nadu Exports’ Conclave, MoUs were signed for 25 new projects worth ₹2,150 crore to create 42,145 jobs. Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu stood third in the nation in terms of exports and the government aimed to take it to the first position.

Interacting with MSME association representatives, he listed the various schemes for MSMEs, including a proposal to establish an agri-industrial corridor in the delta region, and set up five new industrial parks. Studies are on to set up various business clusters, he said. Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, MPs and other senior officials took part.