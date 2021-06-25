‘Govt. will put a full stop to COVID -19’

CM criticises erstwhile AIADMK govt. for not taking steps to curb spread

Due to the steps taken by the DMK government, the spread of COVID-19 has come down and even if the third wave strikes, Tamil Nadu has the strength to face it, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Assembly on Thursday. With everyone’s cooperation, the government will put a full stop to the pandemic, he said.

In his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address in the House, Mr. Stalin criticised the erstwhile AIADMK government for not having taken sufficient steps to counter the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Launching a tirade against former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Stalin said it was wrong to say that the AIADMK had controlled COVID-19, and went on to question Mr. Palaniswami’s functions as the Chief Minister, after the model code of conduct came into force on February 26.

Referring to Mr. Palaniswami’s statement that since the code was in force, the Chief Minister could not personally oversee the COVID-19 situation, Mr. Stalin asked whether he had not undertaken any activity as Chief Minister since then.

“Have you not undertaken any work after February 26? Did anyone tie the former Chief Minister’s [Mr. Palaniswami] hands so that he should not do anything to control COVID-19?” Mr. Stalin asked. He wondered whether the AIADMK had forgotten that it was still in power between February 26 and May 6.

“The pandemic is not a political issue. It is not a dispute between parties. And it is not an issue facing the government. It is a people’s problem. The government will put a full stop to COVID-19 with the cooperation of everyone,” he said.

Later, when AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami spoke, he denied any lethargy on the part of his government and went on to list the steps taken by it. Due to the model code and since the Election Commission of India did not grant permission to oversee the COVID-19 situation, the Chief Secretary was managing governance during the period, he said.

‘Will fulfil promises’

During his concluding remarks, Mr. Stalin said, “We were patient for 10 years, and now we have come to power. We will fulfil the promises we have made. You need not have an iota of doubt over this.”

Among those who commented on the Chief Minister’s reply was Leader of the House and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, who compared Mr. Stalin’s leadership qualities with that of former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. With Mr. Stalin as the Chief Minister, there is no threat to the Dravidian movement for the next 25 years, he added.

Though there are a few individuals against the Dravidian movement and some cultural attacks on it, the movement has stood strong, Mr. Duraimurugan said.

Three Bills that were introduced in the House were passed by voice vote. Later, Speaker M. Appavu adjourned the House sine die.