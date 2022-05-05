Govt. will ensure fair compensation to those affected by NLC land acquisition: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will take appropriate steps in relation to the demands made by various political parties, seeking fair compensation and permanent employment for families whose lands in Cuddalore district are to be acquired for Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited’s (NLCIL) Mine-III, Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan said in the Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved by DMK MLA Saba Rajendran, AIADMK MLA A. Arunmozhithevan, Congress legislator R. Radhakrishnan, the PMK’s G.K. Mani and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan, the Minister said the Chief Minister would be consulted on this issue to ensure that those affected get appropriate compensation for the lands that are to be acquired.

As for concerns raised over allegations that workers from Tamil Nadu were not being employed in the mine, he said NLC was under the control of the Union government, which had framed its own recruitment policy. However, he said it was regrettable that workers from the State were not being employed.

To Mr. Arunmozhithevan’s request for constituting a committee, including elected representatives, to deal with this issue, Mr. Ganesan said it would be constituted once the ongoing Assembly session was completed.