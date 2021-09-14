Govt. will continue to investigate the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case: Stalin

The real accused will not be able to escape the clutches of law, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Assembly on Monday that his government would continue to investigate the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case and the real accused would not be able to escape the clutches of law.

“The Leader of the Opposition had, on August 9, said ‘You can probe into the Kodanad case and we are not against it. Undertake a fresh investigation and we are not against it.’ I thank him for that,” Mr. Stalin said in the House in the presence of AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The DMK government will investigate the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, and “whoever” the real accused are, will not be able to escape, Mr. Stalin said in the House, during his reply to the debate on the demand for grants for the Police Department.

Recalling that it was Mr. Palaniswami who first made a mention of the Kodanad case in the House, Mr. Stalin said: “When the Kodanad case is in the court, who made a mention of it in the House? It was the Leader of the Opposition.”

On August 18 too, they took up the issue in the House and staged a walk out, and the following day, Mr. Palaniswami submitted a plea to the Governor over the issue, Mr. Stalin said.

The State government will take all necessary steps to ensure the law and order situation in the State is the best in the country, he said. The DMK regime has spent more funds on police than during the AIADMK regime, he said, adding that only 10.01% of the funds were spent by the AIADMK, while the DMK spent 12.27% of the funds.

Listing out various steps taken by his government, Mr. Stalin recalled several magazines and newspapers, including The Economist and Frontline published by The Hindu Group, which had commended the actions of his government.