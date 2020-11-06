Tamil Nadu will act to ban online gambling: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami arriving at the Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday.

Coimbatore

06 November 2020 01:05 IST

Legislation will be brought in soon, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The State government will take steps to ban online gambling in the wake of multiple suicides across the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Thursday.

He told journalists that legislation to deem those who “conduct and indulge in online gambling” as criminals would be brought in soon. He said online gambling was destroying the lives of youth and driving them towards suicide.

As for the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he said the Governor would take the final decision. “Some powers are with the Governor,” he said, recalling that the Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution calling for their release.

On the government rejecting permission for the ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’ by the BJP’s State unit, he said the rally could not be allowed “as per law”.

The State government decided to re-open schools and colleges on requests from the managements of educational institutions. However, because of the concerns expressed about the possible spread of COVID-19 after re-opening, the government decided to consult parents and representatives of the parent-teacher associations, he said.

Regarding the rumour that actor Vijay had started a political party, the Chief Minister said all citizens have the right to start a party.

Mr. Palaniswami will chair review meetings at Udhagamandalam and Tiruppur on Friday.