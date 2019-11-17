Govt. wants ADGP to succeed Ponn Manickavel in Idol Wing

The State government has moved the Supreme Court seeking permission for Abhay Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Idol Wing CID, to take up the investigation and prosecution of all idol theft-related cases after November 30, when the one-year tenure of the Madras High Court-appointed special officer, A.G. Ponn Manickavel, comes to an end.

It has sought a direction to the special officer to hand over to the ADGP the records as well as the idols and artefacts related to the cases being pursued by a special investigation team (SIT) led by him. The government’s plea has been listed for hearing before a Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M.R. Shah of the apex court on Monday.

In its application, the government recalled that the High Court had appointed Mr. Manickavel as a special officer just hours after his retirement from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idol Wing CID, on November 30. The appointment was made despite a government order issued on November 29, directing the ADGP to head the Idol Wing CID after the IGP’s retirement.

When the court order was taken on appeal by the State government, the Supreme Court did not interfere with the appointment of the special officer. However, it made it clear that the ADGP shall continue to head the Idol Wing, and that the special officer should submit periodical reports on the progress made by his team in various idol theft cases to the ADGP.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Manickavel wilfully violated the apex court’s order by not only [not] submitting any progress report to the ADGP but also by refusing to attend review meetings called for by the latter, excluding the ADGP from communications addressed by him to the government and repudiating the authority of the ADGP and the DGP,” the government alleged.

It also accused the special officer of having lied to higher officials in September 2019 that he was going to New Delhi to collect long-pending antiquity certificates with respect to 5,000 panchaloha idols, though the actual purpose of his visit was to collect an idol of Lord Nataraja that had been repatriated from Australia due to efforts made by the Ministry of External Affairs.

‘Dubious nexus’

Noting that things had turned so sour that the ADGP had to write to the special officer on May 18, requesting him to maintain a working relationship with him, the government said there was also a “dubious nexus” between Mr. Manickavel and advocate ‘Elephant’ G. Rajendran, on whose writ petition the High Court had appointed the special officer. It pointed out that the special officer had been marking copies of official communications, between him and the ADGP as well as the DGP, to the advocate. The advocate, in turn, had written letters to the officials on behalf of the special officer, asking them to desist from conducting review meetings or end up facing contempt of court proceedings otherwise, the government said.

Mr. Rajendran had also been ‘harassing’ law officers of the State by sending “threatening letters with egregious and false accusations”, the government alleged and pointed out that such letters had been sent to Additional Advocates General P.H. Arvindh Pandian in the Madras High Court and Balaji Srinivasan in the Supreme Court.

Accusing the special officer of “misrepresenting to the media” that he had not been provided with adequate manpower and infrastructure, the government said he had intentionally stored several precious idols and artefacts in a negligent manner on the Economic Offences Wing premises in Guindy, with scant regard for their safety.

“The ADGP as well as the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department had attempted in the earnest to resolve this issue...but the special officer refused to attend the meetings. The HR&CE department suggested five different places for safe keeping of the artefacts and the special officer selected a place on Greenways Road on April 24.

“Additional Commissioner, HR and CE agreed to provide the said place on rent. However, the special officer has not forwarded any proposal in this regard either to the government or the Idol Wing,” the government said, adding that it feared he might accuse it of tampering with the artefacts, had any steps been taken to shift them to a safe place without his consent.