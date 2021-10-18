Tamil Nadu

Govt. urged to take steps to prevent floods

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged the State Government to ensure that there are no floods due to the northeast monsoon, which is expected to begin soon in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said that while Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently reviewed the precautionary measures being put in place, these efforts had not been completed in Chennai and a few other districts.

“In many districts, stormwater drains have not been desilted. In Chennai and other districts, the precautionary measures should be implemented in the next few days,” he said.


