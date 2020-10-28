Govt. urged to stop Periyar statue desecration incidents

Book miscreants under Goondas Act, says TNCC chief Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri condemned the act of miscreants desecrating the statue of Periyar by daubing it with saffron colour at Reddiarchatram in Dindigul district.

In a statement, he pointed out that such incidents were happening frequently. The police had so far not taken action against those involved in desecrating a statue in Tiruchy last month.

“Those involved in such incidents should be booked under Goondas Act,” Mr. Alagiri urged.

He also said that it was the duty of the government to stop such incidents from happening and warned that the AIADMK government would be blamed for committing the biggest crime against Periyar.

Cowardly act

Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss condemned the incident and termed it a ‘cowardly act’.

Dr. Ramadoss wrote on social media that the perpetrators of such acts prove time and again that they are cowards.

“Thanthai Periyar’s ideology should be opposed ideologically. Those who are not brave enough to do it are indulging in such barbaric acts. The dangerous germs behind these acts should be identified and punished,” he said.